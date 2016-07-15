- Home
Business
Summer Boutique takes place in downtown Mission
Mission’s Magnolias On Main is presenting a Summertime Boutique event on July 15 from 4-8 p.m.
The event features free door prizes, snacks, refreshments and appetizers.
The event also includes local businesses Tina’s Jewelry, U&I Thai Restaurant, Fronya’s Thrift Boutique and some live music.
A percentage of all retail sales will be donated to the Mission Womens Resource Society.
