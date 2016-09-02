New executive director named for skills centre

The Mission Community Skills Centre Society, a long-time employment service provider, has a new executive director.

Stephen Evans took over the role from Klaus Werner who held the CEO position since 2007.

“We are pleased to have Stephen on board,” said Robert Waycott, board chair.

Evans has worked in the employment development and case management fields for more than 25 years.

Having worked as an outreach-worker for inner city families, a self-employment program co-ordinator (urban and rural), small business lender/analyst and manager of a private employment assistance service within the Central and Upper Fraser Valley, Evans has particular expertise in client service, entrepreneurship and employment outcomes.

More recently, he ran his own fruit brokerage business, while managing one of the most successful community futures organizations in Western Canada.

Evans holds a Bachelor of Arts (Community Studies) and a Diploma in Applied Arts (Community Development), with distinction, from the University of Cape Breton and College of the North Atlantic.

Waycott is confident that Evans’ background will contribute to the mandate of Mission Community Skills Centre Society which currently operates the WorkBC Employment Services Centre as well as the Training for Success employment project both located in Mission.