Chamber prepares to host monthly luncheon

After a long summer break, the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce will recommence their monthly luncheon events held on the third Thursday of the month.

September’s keynote speaker will be a representative from the District of Mission joined by Telus to announce an exciting new initiative coming to the community.

“Telus will be presenting on an exciting initiative launched in partnership with the District of Mission,” said Michael Boronowski, manager of civic engagement and corporate initiatives for the district.

“This project will benefit business and residents across the community.”

The event will take place Sept. 15 at the Best Western’s chapel room at 32281 Lougheed Hwy. It runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This event is the perfect opportunity to connect with the business community, network with fellow chamber members, and get up-to-date on this exciting new initiative,” said chamber president David Sawatzky.

The monthly luncheon event is open to chamber members and non-members.

You can register online at missionchamber.bc.ca or contact the chamber at 604-826-6914.