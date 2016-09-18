Mission residents to receive new fibre optic technology

The newest system in fibre optic technology is coming to Mission.

TELUS is investing more than $26 million to connect more than 90 per cent of homes and businesses in the District of Mission directly to its fibre optic network.

Planning is currently underway, and construction work will begin in the fall.

TELUS anticipates connecting all homes and businesses before the end of 2017. Once the build is complete, Mission residents and businesses on TELUS PureFibre will have access to TELUS’ first-ever symmetrical 150 Mbps Internet plan, offering customers lightning-fast download and upload speeds of 150 Mbps.

“Direct fibre optic network connection unleashes infinite possibilities now and into the future,” said Tony Geheran, TELUS executive vice-president and president of broadband networks.

According to TELUS, the gigabit-enabled network is among the most advanced communications infrastructure available in the world today, enabling connected residents to immediately take advantage of dramatically faster Internet speeds of up to 150 megabits per second, while interested businesses, schools, healthcare providers, and institutions can access even more speed and capacity.

“We have been happy to work with TELUS to ensure Mission enjoys the benefits of greatly improved communications including access to high bandwidth data and enhanced wireless service based on the PureFibre network,” said Mayor Randy Hawes.

Stacey Crawford, director of economic development with the district said “Mission is committed to technology-led economic growth and the introduction of TELUS PureFibre reinforces our Tech Starts Here initiative to support the tech sector in our community.”