Mission firefighters mentor 'Littles'

Several “Littles” from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley enjoyed being mentored by Mission Fire Rescue last week.

Several “Littles” from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley enjoyed being mentored by Mission Fire Rescue last week aspart of the agency’s Local Heroes day camp.

The children, many of whom are on the wait list for a mentor, got to participate in avariety of activities including spraying the fire hose and trying on gear.

The camp was partially funded by Mission CommunityFoundation, allowing kids to participate in fun afternoon activities including swimming at the Mission Leisure Centre and visitingCultus Lake Waterpark.