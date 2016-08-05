Preparing for a fundraising poker road trip

Organizers are hoping to attract 100 participants for the annual Ride for Hospice fundraiser in Mission on Aug. 14.

There will be a lot of leather jackets and roaring engines at Fraser River Heritage Park on Aug. 14 as the annual Ride For Hospice event takes place.

The fundraising ride is in support of the Mission Hospice Society’s children’s camp at Zajac Ranch.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the ride starting at 10 a.m.

“It’s a poker run with several stops along the way,” said the society’s executive director Angel Elias.

Lunch will be provided to participants by the Elks Club of Mission and prizes will be given out courtesy of Mountainview Harley-Davidson.

“This is one of our annual fundraisers and we are hoping to get 100 bikes out. It’s $25 to ride and $20 for the passenger. One hundred per cent of the proceeds go to pay for the camp.”

Elias said you don’t have to ride a motorcycle to join in the fun. Cars are also allowed to participate.

This is the fourth annual event, but only the second to include a poker run.

“Riders stop at each of the designated stop areas along the route (on Highway 7) and pick a card.”

There are trophies for people with the best poker hand.

The Mission Hospice Society has a program called Circle of Friends which assists bereaved children who have lost a parent or sibling to cope with the loss.

“We support them and we help them through their grief. At the end of it, we send them to camp because they otherwise wouldn’t have the chance to go. They’ve had a very trying year and they just need to go and be a kid,” said Elias.

She added that teaching children to deal with grief is critical.

“It is a proven fact that if you deal with your grief at a young age it prevents drug abuse. It prevents becoming a youth at risk and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

For more information on the Ride for Hospice or other programs offered, visit the society’s website at missionhospice.bc.ca.