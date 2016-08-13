Soroptimist International hosts career camps in Abbotsford and Mission

Support for female high school students exploring their post-secondary education and career options is being offered by the Soroptimist International of Abbotsford Mission service club.

The club is hosting two day-long camps for girls aged 14 to 18, where they will learn about career opportunities, setting and achieving goals, and overcoming obstacles to success.

The Dream It, Be It career support for girls events take place in Abbotsford on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and in Mission on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Girls and their parents or guardians can learn more and sign up for the program by contacting the club at siabbotsford.mission@soroptimist.net or by registering on EventBrite.

The sessions will answer questions about college, setting and achieving career goals, and having access to professional role models and mentors. The program aims to help girls grow to be strong, successful and happy adults.

Throughout the day, the girls will attend sessions based on the following topics: discovering your dreams, exploring careers, creating achievable goals, rising above obstacles, turning failure into success, balancing your stress, and putting dreams into action.

“Because we don’t expect that all girls will know what they want to do for the rest of their lives and we also know that plans change, the skills developed through the day can be applied to any goals the girls identify throughout their education and careers,” says club president Linda Gilzean.

In addition to learning important life skills, the girls will also leave with a variety of other resources. There will be a draw at the end of each day for a $50 iTunes gift card. This program is supported by Catalyst for Growth, Women’s Enterprise Centre and Status of Women Canada.

Dream It, Be It joins with the long-running Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women to create the “Soroptimist Dream Programs,” which provide sustainable, measurable change for women and girls, and ensure they have access to the education and training needed to reach their full potential and live their dreams.

The Live Your Dream Awards assist women by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and job prospects.

Soroptimist International of Abbotsford Mission is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a cause-related philanthropic federation of clubs improving the lives of women and girls through social and economic empowerment.

The Abbotsford-Mission Soroptimists join 1,300 Soroptimist clubs in 20 countries and territories that empower women and girls through volunteer projects, such as cash grants for education, hands-on efforts to end domestic violence, career mentoring for girls, women’s health initiatives and many other community-based projects.

For more information on how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit soroptimistiam.org.