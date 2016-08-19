Soroptimist career camp in Mission

The Soroptimist International of Abbotsford-Mission service club is hosting an event on Wednesday.

Support for female high school students exploring their post-secondary education and career options is being offered by the Soroptimist International of Abbotsford Mission service club.

The club is hosting a day-long camps for girls aged 14 to 18, where they will learn about career opportunities, setting and achieving goals, and overcoming obstacles to success.

The Dream It, Be It career support for girls event takes place in Mission on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Girls and their parents or guardians can learn more and sign up for the program by contacting the club at siabbotsford.mission@soroptimist.net or by registering on EventBrite.

The sessions will answer questions about college, setting and achieving career goals and having access to professional role models and mentors.

For more information on Soroptimists, visit soroptimistiam.org.