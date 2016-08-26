Ride For Hospice called 'big success'

More than 70 people participated in the fourth annual Ride For Hospice poker run. The fundraiser for the Mission Hospice Society keeps growing every year and helps fund important programs for the local charity.

The fourth annual Ride for Hospice sponsored by Mission Hospice Society was a great success last weekend.

The event began and concluded at Heritage Park, with 73 people taking part on 53 motorcycles. Like last year, this ride was a poker run, with stops at the Sasquatch Inn in Agassiz and at Duke’s Pub in Chilliwack.

“It was a great success,” said Angel Elias, executive director of Mission Hospice.

“We raised more money than last year and we’d like to thank everybody who came out and took part in the event.”

The event has become a fundraising tradition for the society.