Community
Annual pilgrimage attracts huge crowd
Hundreds of Catholics descended upon Mission’s Fraser River Heritage Park on Saturday for the annual Pilgrimage to the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Confessions began at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of the Eucharist at 1 p.m.
After the mass, the procession (pictured above) to the grotto took place.
