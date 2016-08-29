Racers raise $5,000 for Mission Hospice Society

Mission Hospice Society spent the weekend of August 20-21 at Mission Raceway as part of the BC Historic Motor Races, hosted by the Vintage Racing Club of BC.

During the lunch breaks of both days, almost 70 spectators were given exciting rides around the track in vintage racing cars. And on Sunday ADESA Richmond drew a large crowd for their live auction of a wide range of fun items. These and other activities over the weekend raised almost $5,000 which was donated to Mission Hospice.

“We are so pleased that the car clubs that come to this track have decided to support us and have been so generous to us over the past few years,” said Angel Elias, executive director of the society. “It’s a great thing to have community groups coming together to put on events like this and people donating their time to drive people around the track.”