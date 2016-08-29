  • Connect with Us

Community

Racers raise $5,000 for Mission Hospice Society

The Vintage Racing Club of BC held a fundraising event for the Mission Hospice Society last week. - Submitted Photo
The Vintage Racing Club of BC held a fundraising event for the Mission Hospice Society last week.
— image credit: Submitted Photo
  • posted Aug 29, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Mission Hospice Society spent the weekend of August 20-21 at Mission Raceway as part of the  BC Historic Motor Races, hosted by  the Vintage Racing Club of BC.

During the lunch breaks of both days, almost 70 spectators were given exciting rides around the track in vintage racing cars. And on Sunday ADESA Richmond drew a large crowd for their live auction of a wide range of fun items. These and other activities over the weekend raised almost $5,000 which was donated to Mission Hospice.

“We are so pleased that the car clubs that come to this track have decided to support us and have been so generous to us over the past few years,” said Angel Elias, executive director of the society. “It’s a great thing to have community groups coming together to put on events like this and people donating their time to drive people around the track.”

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event