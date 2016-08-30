Mission hosts Fire Truck Pull Challenge

Are you strong enough to pull a fire truck? Mission Fire Rescue Service wants to find out as it will host the annual Fire Truck Pull Challenge on September 10.

One of Mission Fire Rescue’s most successful fundraisers last year, the fire truck pull supports Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC).

The event takes place Sept. 10 in the Canadian Tire parking lot at the Junction between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The competition pits co-ed teams of eight to 10 people against one another in a race for the best time. A pair of teams compete simultaneously, and when given the signal, the teams pull a fire truck 100 feet, using a rope affixed to the front of it.

There will be prizes for the team with the best time, the most money raised and the best team theme. All team members are encouraged to dress up.

The entry fee is $300, and all proceeds are donated to MDC. The fundraising goal is $10,000.

For more information call or email Richard Collins at 604-751–2986 or Dagwoodfire@hotmail.ca or Mike Henry at 778-855-5295 or Mikel_Henry@shaw.ca.