Mission's annual Hike For Hospice set for Sunday

The Mission Hospice Society’s annual Hike For Hospice takes place on Sunday September 11 at Fraser River Heritage Park.

Registration takes place at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

The event is a five kilometre fun walk and team or individual participants are welcome.

There will be prizes, food and plenty of fun.

All money raised goes to the Mission Hospice Society.

For more information visit missionhospice.bc.ca

In other Hospice news:

Mission Hospice Society to provide all comfort care for Christine Morrison Hospice

The Christine Morrison Hospice (CMH) – a 10 bed hospice residence located on the third floor of the Mission Memorial Hospital – has been in operation since 2005.

Since that time, the Mission Hospice Society has supported CMH with volunteer services, with a focus on bereavement support for patients and their families.

Also, pursuant to an agreement with the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF), the society has managed the provision of daily comfort measures at the CMH, using funds donated for that purpose.

While fruitful, the agreement between the society, FVHCF and CMH led to some confusion among donors in our community. It was not always clear to them which organization they should donate to and for what purpose or service.

According to a press release from the society:

“In 2016, the FVHCF determined that the agreement no longer fit within its mandate and ended its involvement in the provision of comfort measures at CMH. Effective July 1, 2016, the Mission Hospice Society assumed sole financial and managerial responsibility for providing comfort measures at CMH. The comfort measures include but are not limited to the following:

· Food and snacks in the pantry

· Beverages

· General Maintenance

· Toiletries

· Laundry services

· Entertainment

· Welcome Bears and Journals

· Art Supplies

· Art Therapy

· Facilitation of end of life wishes

· Patio facility

· Seasonal and Indoor flowers

· Memorial Flowers”

Moving forward, essentially all non-medical services at CMH will be provided by the society and its volunteers.

“The Mission Hospice Society is very happy and proud to take on full responsibility for comfort measures at CMH,” said board president Chris Stenerson.

“Our volunteers will continue their great work in providing comfort and bereavement support to families at the CMH and we will now be able to fund those services directly as well. This new arrangement should also help clear up any confusion for donors wishing to support comfort measures at CMH.”

When making a donation to the Christine Morrison Hospice for comfort measures, please make your cheque payable to the Mission Hospice Society. One hundred per cent of donations will go towards CMH comforts.

No administration fee is taken. You can also designate your donation specifically for a certain item or area in the CMH.

Please send all donations to 32180 Hillcrest Ave., Mission, BC, V2V 3B8.