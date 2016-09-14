- Home
Community
Raising funds for Mission's cheer academy
Members of the Academy of Cheer Excellence held a bottle drive on Sunday at the Mission Leisure Centre.
Members of the Academy of Cheer Excellence were at the Mission Leisure Centre on Sunday morning as part of a fundraising bottle drive.
The Mission-based academy is currently accepting new registrations.
They promote everything from gymnastics and hip-hop dancing to fitness and flexibility training.
For information visit academyofcheer.ca.
