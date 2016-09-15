- Home
Community
PHOTOS: Fire truck pull in Mission raises more than $5,600
The second annual Fire Truck Pull Challenge took place in Mission last weekend.
Eight teams took part in the second annual Mission Firefighters Fire Truck Pull Challenge on Saturday in the Canadian Tire parking lot at the Junction Mall.
This year’s event raised $5,622 in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.
After several head-to-head matches, the team from the North Fraser Volunteer Fire Department won the event.
