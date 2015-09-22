Mission Hike For Hospice draws smaller crowd

Despite some beautiful weather, the annual Hike for Hospice attracted a smalled crowd than usual.

A small but enthusiastic crowd came out to Fraser River Heritage Park on Sunday morning to take part in the annual Hike for Hospice – a fundraiser for the Mission Hospice Society.

The event featured individual participants or teams that collected pledges and then enjoyed a leisurely five-kilometre stroll to help raise funds for and awareness of the Mission Hospice Society’s programs.

Prizes were awarded to participants who raised the most in pledges.

This year, like in years past, Bob Morrison took home the top prize, a night at the Harrison Hot Springs Hotel with a free dinner and breakfast.

Morrison collected just under $2,000.

“He is our highest pledger every year,” said Angel Elias, executive director of the Mission Hospice Society.

The second-place finish collected $750 in pledges and received a wine gift basket.

While the event went flawlessly, organizers were hoping for a bigger turnout. The level of participants was down this year so the funds raised was down as well.

“It was a wonderful event but we really need to get more participants out for next year,” said Elias.

She said the society might take a slightly different approach for next year’s hike, but she’s not exactly sure what changes might be made.