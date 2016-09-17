- Home
Mission Terry Fox Run will take place Sunday
The Mission Terry Fox Run is set to go on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The event will take place at Fraser River Heritage Park and runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Registration for this year’s run begins at 8:15 a.m.
The Terry Fox Run is a non-competitive event where people get together as individuals, families, and groups to raise money for cancer research in Terry Fox’s name.
It is a day of celebrating his legacy and helping to keep alive his dream of finding a cure for cancer.
For more information about the annual Terry Fox run, call 604-464-2666.
You can also visit the website at terryfox.org.
