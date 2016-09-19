- Home
Community
PHOTO: Iconic Mission Photo Contest has begun
The Iconic Mission Photo Contest has begun and submissions are already pouring in.
Contestants can submit a photo that they feel represents Mission and, if the judges agree, you could win the first place prize of $500, courtesy of MLA Simon Gibson.
See below for some of the photos that have come in so far.
For more on the contest, visit missioncityrecord.com and press the contest button.
Good luck and happy snapping.
