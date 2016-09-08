Tribute To Roy Orbison comes to Mission

The Lonely – A Tribute To Roy Orbison is coming to Mission’s Clarke Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations.

Orbison was unmistakable with his trademark sunglasses, his distinctive, powerful voice, his complex compositions and the dark emotional ballads his fans loved.

From 1960 to 1964, Orbison landed 22 songs on the Billboard Top 40, including Only The Lonely, Crying and Pretty Woman.

The Lonely delivers a sensitive tribute as Mike Demers leads the group of musical journeymen in their appreciation of the timeless music of Orbison.

The band has been selling out shows right from their debut.

For more about the show The Lonely, visit the official website at thelonely.ca.