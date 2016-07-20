Trio of Mission musicians to perform at BC Summer Games

Brother and sister violin duo, Kai and Lia Gronberg of Fiddlin’ Frenzy along with eight-year-old Anderson Kyte will be performing at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium as part of the BC Summer Games closing ceremonies.

Three young Mission musicians will be showcasing their talents during the closing ceremonies of the BC Sumer Games in Abbotsford on July 24.

The trio – brother and sister violin duo, Kai and Lia Gronberg of Fiddlin’ Frenzy along with eight-year-old Anderson Kyte – will be performing at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium as part of the games ending celebration.

The trio has have rehearsed diligently in order to prepare the best show possible. Their musical talent will be enhanced by a group of Abbotsford dancers who have choreographed a routine to match their fast fiddling skills.

Come out to support the BC athletes, several of whom are from Mission, either by cheering or volunteering.