Sound of a one-man band comes to Mission's Twilight stage

Yukon Blues musician Brandon Isaak hits the Twilight stage on July 27 at 7 p.m. Isaak is a one-man band who plays a foot-operated drum kit, harmonica, guitar and vocals.

There is no Envision Financial Twilight concert on Friday night as the 29th annual Mission Folk Music Festival kicks off a weekend of music, art, and family fun at Fraser River Heritage Park.

The festivities get underway at 7 p.m. and tonight the admission is by donation. The festival continues on Saturday with the anniversary price of $29 per person.

The Twilight series returns to the park on Wednesday, July 27, when Yukon Blues musician Brandon Isaak hits the stage.

He is a one-man band playing a foot-operated drum kit, harmonica, guitar and vocals. His original blues songs ring with authenticity and wit.

Isaak floats seamlessly from country blues “Mississippi Sheiks” style to gospel, Piedmont and beyond.

Fraser River Heritage Park is the perfect setting for Isaak’s music. It evokes the notion of an itinerant bluesman, guitar slung across his back as he travels dusty roads and sings for his supper.

Isaak has been nominated for a number of awards, most recently the Maple Blues Award in 2015. It should be a memorable night at the park.

Bring the family down to take in the music, and enjoy exceptional treats from the Log Cabin Concession. The Mission Arts Council will be setting up its Art in the Park. Local artists and artisans will be on the gazebo highlighting the talent Mission has to offer.

The concert gets underway at 7 p.m. and the parking is free, thanks to the hard-working folks from the Mission Special Olympics team.