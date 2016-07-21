Mission Folk Music Festival starts on Friday

Mission’s own Kenny Hess hosts the Friday evening show to kick of the Mission Folk Music Festival.

Organizers have planned a weekend of great music from blues to folk, country to Celtic and honky-tonk to gospel, with more than 25 acts beginning tonight (July 22) at Fraser River Heritage Park.

Mission’s own Kenny Hess hosts the Friday evening show and plays a set of his own. Hess has been nominated for Canadian Country Music Awards, a Juno Award for Country Artist of the Year and has won several BC Country Music Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Producer and Album of the Year. This past fall he was also given the honour of being inducted into the BC Country Music Hall of Fame.

Headliners over the weekend include Canadian icon Shari Ulrich with her daughter Julia Graff, blues legend Jimmy D. Lane, The Sojourners and Khari Wendell McClelland.

On Saturday you’ll find concerts, collaboratory stages, and participatory workshops for stringed things, drumming and dance.

The children’s area will be filled with music, storytelling and make-and-take arts with something for the child in everyone. Find one-of-a-kind treasures at the Artisan Market, and enjoy the fabulous food vendors and refreshments at the Festival Bistro.

Sunday starts with a rousing gospel session. Then the festival takes to the highway on the blues bus, east to the Historic Dewdney Pub, for a session at the Church of the Blues from 2 to 4 p.m. with the cool blues of She Could Be Trouble and the hot swing of Deanna Knight and Hot Club of Mars closing out the fest.

For Friday and Sunday events at the park, organizers ask patrons to “pay what you can.” As a thank you to the community, Saturday’s show is offered at the reduced rate of $29 per person (+GST) in recognition of the festival’s 29th year. Youth rate (13-18) is $10 and children 12 and under are admitted free of charge.

On-site camping is available on Friday and Saturday nights.

Tickets for Saturday and camping are on sale now at Shoppers Drug Mart in Mission and online at missionfolk.brownpapertickets.com.

For the full lineup, visit missionfolkmusicfestival.ca or visit Facebook for news and updates.