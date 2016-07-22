- Home
The 29th Mission Folk Music Festival has begun
Kierah was the first act to perform as the 2016 Mission Folk Music Festival began on Friday night.
It's going to be a busy weekend of music and celebration as the 29th annual Mission Folk Music Festival has begun.
Performances take place tonight (Friday), Saturday and Sunday at Fraser River Heritage Park.
