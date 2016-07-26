Nikki Werner Band performs on Twilight stage

The Envision Financial Twilight Summer Series continues on tonight (Friday) with the Nikki Werner Band at 7 p.m. at Fraser River Heritage Park.

Hailing from the Fraser Valley, the Nikki Werner Band is a four-time B.C. Country music award nominee and a favorite at the Twilight concerts. The group’s repertoire covers the standards of Emmy Lou Harris and Don Williams to the sounds of Faith Hill and Martina McBride.

The band has also produced a number of original tunes that have garnered a great deal of praise with the country music fans. Their musicianship is undeniable and their concerts are a high energy, feel good experience.

August begins with local favorite John Welsh who returns to the concert stage on Wednesday, August 3. John’s natural command of the stage brings a ray of sunshine to any performance.

With a sound that blends high energy Latin, West African, reggae and folk rock rhythms, he can enchants the crowd from the first chord. He cites influences such as Ben Harper, Sam Roberts and Joel Plaskett. His toe-tapping tunes immediately put one in mind of happy times and sunny beaches.

The Envision Financial Twilight Concerts are every Wednesday and Friday evenings at 7 p.m. and the concerts are free.

Come on down to the park, bring a lawn chair, bring a blanket and the whole family for a wonderful Mission experience.