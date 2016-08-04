Jazzing up the concert stage

The Jen Hodge All Star Band will perform tonight, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. at Fraser River Heritage Park.

The Envision Financial Twilight Concert Series continues this month at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission with a performance tonight (Aug. 5) by the Jen Hodge All Star Band. The performance starts at 7 p.m.

Hodge is one of the most sought-after jazz musicians in Vancouver, and has a profound love of music and the musicians with whom she plays.

The Jen Hodge All Stars are Vancouver’s most authentic and in-demand jazz band. Comprising some of the city’s best young jazz musicians, the group is well versed in the music of the 1910s, ’20s, and ’30s, taking their cues from past greats such as early Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, and Jelly Roll Morton.

The group’s extensive repertoire, versatility, boundless energy, and deep love for musical spontaneity makes each performance different from the next and keeps listeners, dancers, and fellow musicians coming back for more.

The Mission Arts Council (MAC) will also be on site tonight with the Art in the Park. It features local artisans and artists in and around the gazebo.

This has been a popular addition and the MAC has been an avid community partner of the Twilight concerts for many years.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the series is delighted to have David Gogo stopping by the Twilight stage.

Gogo’s groove-fueled blend of blues and rock is the basis for a singular and storied music career. His songs have been featured in film and television and are regularly played on blues radio programs the world over.

He has earned numerous Canadian blues accolades, including five JUNO nominations, a Western Canadian Music Award, a CBC Saturday Night Blues Award, and multiple Maple Blues Awards. He has 30 years of performing and hundreds of thousands of tour miles under his belt.

Gogo has shared the stage with a number of blues legends including Johnny Winter and Bo Diddly. Although he has been featured on a number of well-known American albums, he has released an astonishing 12 solo albums.

The Twilight concerts are free, and all are invited to bring a blanket or a lawn chair to the park and enjoy the views and the tunes.