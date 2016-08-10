Neufeld and Bice perform at Fraser River Heritage Park

The Envision Financial Twilight Concert Series continues Friday with Ari Neufeld and Jennie Bice at 7 p.m. at Fraser River Heritage Park.

Ari Neufeld performs a flourish of young and old songs, familiar and brand new, fleshed out in alternating rhythms and melodies with added percussion, and elements of electric and acoustic guitar, piano, banjo, ukulele and harmonica. Neufeld has lived, worked and performed internationally and shared the stage with musical giants.

He has recently moved to Vancouver, actively touring his one-man band show around Western Canada, after three years of working with a musical development project in Austin, Texas.

He will be joined by Mission's own treasure, Jennie Bice. This incredible musician has thrilled local audiences for years with her engaging personality and musical talent. Her music has taken her throughout B.C., and much of Canada.

Bice has been involved with music in some capacity all of her life. With a combination of classical and fiddle training from an early age, it was not uncommon for her to be active in both orchestras and old-time fiddle contests.

She came to Mission to play with her Vancouver-based band Prydwen at the Mission Folk Festival and hasn't left. She and husband Joe Samorodin have built Annwyn Studios, a multi-functioning recording, teaching and rehearsal space, and she has established herself as an extraordinary teacher.

When these two hook up on stage, audiences will be in for an incredible treat.

Next Wednesday (Aug. 17), the Twilight Concert Series will continue with LeftCoast, who is making a return trip to Mission and the concert series.

With a lifetime of professional music experience between them, the five members of LeftCoast have seasoned backgrounds in delivering a connoisseur's blend of sonic harmonious magic. Administering a funky mix of analogue keyboard loops, rich and soulful vocals, bass wizardry, brazen sax licks and fresh drumbeats, LeftCoast brings a youthful, yet old-school funk image and energy.

The concert series continues on Wednesday and Friday evenings until Friday, Aug. 26. The concerts are free, and begin at 7 p.m.