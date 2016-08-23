Final Twilight concert of the season set for Friday

The cool sounds of Coco Jafro will wrap up another season of the Envision Financial Twilight Concert series on Friday.

The Envision Financial Twilight Concert series wraps up the 2016 season on Friday (August 26) with the cool sounds of Coco Jafro.

Coco Jafro is a hard-hitting force to be reckoned with, unifying the masses with their electrified, funky global rhythms. They bring together the schools of funk, soul, jazz and afro beat providing a unique sound that flows from a foundation of deep set grooves and North Africa rhythms.

With Moroccan born, lead guitarist Amine Said’s musical roots provide an exclusive sound, usually causing the crowd to bend and sway.

With a 2016 nomination for Urban Artist Of The Year, CBC Searchlight regional finalist ranking, a Van Isle Music Award nomination for Best Live Act and three EPs under their belt, Coco Jafro shows no signs of slowing down. They receive rave reviews wherever they perform.

The Envision Financial crew will be at park serving up delicious treats as they celebrate a successful season of music. The 2016 Community Crew will also be on site providing some activities for the younger set including face painting and family friendly games.

Friday also marks the last Full Cupboard Night and donations of a non-perishable food item or cash are greatly appreciated.

The Twilight producers thank all the supporters of the series, including the sponsors, volunteers and the Special Olympics parking crew who work rain or shine assisting audiences in safely parking during the concerts.