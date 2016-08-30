PHOTOS: Outdoor concert rocks Mission music fans

The group Midnight Lion performs in Mission's Centennial Park on Saturday as part of the inaugural MNet Music Radio Festival. Eight local bands played for more than 10 hours to hundreds of appreciative fans.

Hundreds of Mission music fans crowded into Centennial Park on Saturday to attend the MNET Radio Music Festival.

The free event featured eight local bands and the music played non-stop for 10 hours.

Almost all of the musicians who appeared have ties to Mission. Some are current residents and some formerly lived in Mission.

Lance Schilka, executive producer of MNET Media founded the company last year with a focus on developing local talent and giving Mission, “the Big Mish” as he calls it, a broadcast medium that did not exist before.

MNET Radio offers local musicians a chance to be on the air via the Internet, while MNET TV posts videos on YouTube.

The artists who performed included: