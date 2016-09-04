Mission student to attend the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School

Mission's Marin Greenan is heading to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School this month.

After eight years of training, Marin Greenan is heading to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School this September.

Greenan, 15, currently trains at Mission’s Fraser Valley Academy of Dance – under the artistic direction of John Carney.

Following an invitation this summer to attend the Winnipeg school’s professional division, the Grade 10 student will now be furthering her training in preparation for a professional ballet career.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet Company shares a state-of-the-art building and studios with a school, offering students an amazing opportunity to experience professional dancers in class and rehearsals on a daily basis. With a residence attached to the building, the students have everything they could ask for under one roof, providing an inspirational environment for aspiring dancers.

Greenan has been a member of FVAD’s pre-professional academy for the past three years, taking 20-25 hours of class each week on top of her academic school program.

Her teachers have included former professional dancers from English National Ballet, National Ballet of Cairo, Kharkiv National Ballet, Rambert Dance Company, and Orlando Ballet, among others.

