Japanese ballet arrives in Mission

Two Japanese ballet students, Kaho and Shiori, flew in from Tokyo to train for the week with Mission's Fraser Valley Academy of Dance.

The Fraser Valley Academy of Dance is expanding its reach beyond the Lower Mainland, across the ocean and into Japan.

After eight years focused on developing the school into a dedicated centre of traditional classical training and performing arts, artistic director John Carney believes the academy is well prepared for this new partnership.

This month saw the arrival of their newest teacher, Miss Seira Shimamura, who moved from Osaka, Japan, to Mission to work at the academy. Having completed three years of full-time training in the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School Teacher’s Training program, following a four-year Performing Arts Degree in Osaka, Seira is an exceptional addition to the academy’s international staff.

A few days later, Masami Kobayashi of The Admissions Co, a Japanese study-abroad and cultural exchange placement organization, travelled to Mission to view the academy to determine its eligibility for student placement with his company.

He maintains a very selective list of ballet schools in Canada into which he places Japanese students, including Canada’s National Ballet School and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School.

Following his visit, two Japanese ballet students, Kaho and Shiori, flew in from Tokyo to train for the week with Carney and his teachers for the Academy’s final week of Summer 2016 ballet intensive.

Both students were placed at the academy by The Admissions Co.