Magic Festival comes to Mission

Magic Festival takes place in Mission starting today (Sept. 17).

Kicking things off on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. is Jeff Christensen’s one-man show called Would I Lie to You? with emcee Gord Boyes.

Tickets to the show are $10.

On Sept. 18, there will be an afternoon kids show at 1:30 p.m. and it is free for kids and $10 for adults. This show stars the talents of Bruce Hunt and Gord Boyes, with emcee Chris Yuill.

The first 10 people in the door to both events will receive a free ticket to the Third Monday Magic show on Sept. 19.

The regular Third Monday Magic show features the funny magic of Chris Yuill, Edward Stehr, and emcee Steve Dickson. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

All performers are award winners in one or more categories of magic. All shows will also have close-up magicians performing in the lobby before the show.

All performances take place at the Opening Nite Theatre in Mission (33227 Railway Ave.) across the street from the West Coast Express train station.

Tickets for all shows are available online or at the door.

For more information and to book tickets, call Chris at 778-676-0568 or visit fvmc.ca.