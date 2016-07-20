Summer is here: Check out the 2016 Mission Visitor Guide for plenty of great ideas

The official 2016 Mission Visitor Guide was sent out to homes across the community in April.

However, if you didn't receive one, or have guests who are looking for things to do and places to go, then grab a copy today.

This 56-page magazine is your guide to all things Mission. The book is available at the Mission and Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Centre (34033 Lougheed Hwy.), the Mission Record office (33047 First Ave.) and at visitor centres across the province.

You can view this beautiful, full colour guide online by clicking the link above or click here.