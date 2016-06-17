- Home
Lifestyle
Talented riders enjoy fun competition
Laura and Gracie team up for the Bareback Back to Back Switch competition.
The annual Gerry Griner Memorial Horse Show was held at the Mission Equestrian Centre on Sunday morning.
The event started with a costume parade, followed by several different riding competitions.
