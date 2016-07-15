  • Connect with Us

Lifestyle

Magic at the Mission Library

Magician Gord Boyes performs. - Kevin Mills Photos
Magician Gord Boyes performs.
— image credit: Kevin Mills Photos

Children's magician Gord Boyes was at the Mission Library on Friday to entertain a huge crowd of kids and parents.

His style of family-fun magic had the kids yelling for more.

Below, you can see the results of his "creating a Canadian flag" trick, which the audience cheered for.

