Lifestyle
Magic at the Mission Library
Magician Gord Boyes performs.
Children's magician Gord Boyes was at the Mission Library on Friday to entertain a huge crowd of kids and parents.
His style of family-fun magic had the kids yelling for more.
Below, you can see the results of his "creating a Canadian flag" trick, which the audience cheered for.
