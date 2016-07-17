- Home
Lifestyle
Mission Hospice receives $3,500 from car club
The Mission Hospice Society received a cheque for $3,500 thanks to the BC Sports Car Club.
The BC Sports Car Club hosted an event on June 11-12 at the Mission Raceway and the Mission Hospice Society was the group’s charity of choice.
Through various raffles at the event and from gate sales, the car club donated just over $3,500 to the society.
The society’s next fundraising race event is on Aug. 20-21 at Mission Raceway.
The public can come down and take a ride on one of the vintage cars on the race track. All proceeds with benefit the Mission Hospice Society.
