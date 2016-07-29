New Mission Adopt-A-Block program launched

The Mission Adopt-A-Block (AAB) Society has launched a new program geared towards reducing litter on school grounds.

The School Litter Challenge encourages Mission schools to adopt their schoolyard and pick up and track the litter found there to reduce it over the course of the year. The program offers a creative, educational, and fun solution to schoolyard litter.

“After participating in our ‘litter audits,’ many classrooms are surprised to often discover over 1,000 littered items on the school grounds,” said Mission AAB society co-ordinator Sophie Thomas.

“Through exploring where litter originates and putting forth a collaborative effort, classrooms can implement creative waste-reduction solutions while learning valuable facts about the impact litter has on our immediate environment.”

Through taking part in this new anti-litter initiative, schools will receive, at no cost, 30 safe litter pickup kits to share among classrooms. The kits include tracking forms, educational litter activities, and a schoolyard adoption sign. Support from Mission AAB society staff is also provided.

The Mission AAB recommends rotating cleanups among participating classrooms and sharing the results.

“Litter is not only an eyesore but poses a risk to students, and is hazardous to the environment.”

Ten schools have registered so far.

For more information, contact Thomas at coordinator@missionadoptablock.com or 604-826-9423.