- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Beating the summer heat in Mission
Overflow crowds enjoyed the sunshine at Hayward Lake Park Saturday afternoon on the BC Day long weekend.
Overflow crowds enjoyed the sunshine at Hayward Lake Park Saturday afternoon on the BC Day long weekend.
Hundreds of picnickers arrived early to find the best spots to set up their camp for the day.
The Milne family brought their kayaks and paddle board to enjoy the beautiful water of Hayward Lake and even took their dog Buddy for a ride.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.