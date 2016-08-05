PHOTOS: Beating the summer heat in Mission

Overflow crowds enjoyed the sunshine at Hayward Lake Park Saturday afternoon on the BC Day long weekend.

Overflow crowds enjoyed the sunshine at Hayward Lake Park Saturday afternoon on the BC Day long weekend.

Hundreds of picnickers arrived early to find the best spots to set up their camp for the day.

The Milne family brought their kayaks and paddle board to enjoy the beautiful water of Hayward Lake and even took their dog Buddy for a ride.