Learn how to eat local at Mission Farmers Market

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations this month, the Mission City Farmers Market is holding the fifth annual Mission Eats Local event on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Mission Library.

In partnership with the Mission Food Access Network and the Mission Library, Mission Eats Local is a celebration of local food, food security, and community involvement.

The event features a community kitchen at 9:30 a.m., hosted by Mission’s Kitchens. Market visitors will be invited to cook and eat together right in the heart of the market.

At 11 a.m., learn how to make your own sauerkraut with Juana from Baba’s Raw Kitchen. You can also learn how to plant and grow garlic and children can stop by to make a craft, have their face painted and listen to story time at 11:30 a.m.

A number of local agencies – including Mission’s Kitchens, L.I.N.C. and Mission Community Services – will be on hand with information about their roles in providing food security in the community.

Food security means making sure that everyone has access to healthy food, no matter their circumstances, and ensuring that this access is maintained, even in the face of global changes.

With the end of summer nearing, this is the best time to pick up heirloom tomatoes, fresh beets, carrots, apples and greens. There is also local honey, preserves, baking and fresh cut flowers.