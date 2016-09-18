- Home
Lifestyle
Kids can learn at The Station at the Mission Library
The Mission Library has created a new learning area called The Station, which will feature a new exhibit each month.
The Mission Library has set up a new area called The Station.
Featuring a new exhibit each month designed by library staff, The Station is a learning space for all ages that focuses on promoting science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics based learning.
Many of the exhibits planned for the year are also designed to tie into the new school curriculum.
For more on The Station, call the library at 604-826-6610.
