Two men charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Mission's Joshua Bowe

Insp. Donna Richardson, officer in charge of the provincial unsolved homicide unit, speaks to the media during Monday's press conference regarding the murder of Joshua Bowe of Mission.

Murder charges have been filed in connection with the disappearance of Mission’s Joshua Bowe who went missing six years ago.

Charges have been filed against two B.C. men following an investigation by the Provincial Unsolved Homicide Unit.

The men, who were youths at the time of the offence and cannot be named, have been charged with first degree murder. Investigators believe that Bowe and the individuals charged, knew each other at the time of Bowe’s death.

One of the men has also been charged with accessory after the fact, according to Insp. Donna Richardson, officer in charge of the provincial unsolved homicide unit.

In November 2010, the Mission RCMP were contacted and told that Bowe was missing.

“Investigators soon began to suspect that foul play was involved in Joshua’s disappearance and the file was transfered to the Integrated Homicide Investigative team in February 2011,” said Richardson at a news conference held Monday afternoon.

She said evidence gathered early in the investigation led officers to believe that Joshua and whoever was responsible for his disappearance knew each other and that his disappearance was not a random act.

“For this reason, and in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, we did not publicly disclose that we no longer considered Joshua to simply be missing.”

Richarson also told reporters that Bowe’s remains were recovered a “short time ago” but would not say where or when.

While charges are now before the court, the unsolved homicide unit continues to investigate all outstanding leads.

In November of 2010, Bowe was reported missing by his grandmother, Hope Bowe who last saw the 21-year-old on his birthday, Nov. 12, 2010. She became worried when she didn’t hear from him the next week.

Josh lived in Silverdale but was last seen in Deroche. He was living under the care of the Community Living program and had a suite above Fredeen’s shop.

Josh made his way to Deroche Nov. 18 on foot to visit a friend and was seen the next day by his community living worker, who drove him back to his friend’s house. Josh reportedly went to the store and never returned.

During Monday’s press conference, Insp. Richardson read a statement from Josh’s grandmother.

“The last time I saw Joshua was on his 21st birthday. When we discovered he was missing, what surprised me so much was how many people knew him and cared. I want to thank all of those people, as well as the RCMP and other police forces that helped me to find Joshua. After six years I know he can’t come home anymore and I miss him. He meant everything to me. I wish I could hate the two boys who did this, but their futures’ look so scary and there are two other families who are also coming to terms with this. I can only imagine how they feel.”

Mission RCMP Insp. Ted De Jager was also on hand at the press conference, but did not address the media.