Body of missing kayaker recovered by Mission Search and Rescue

The body of a missing kayaker has been located by Search and Rescue according to a Mission RCMP press release.

On August 14, in the early afternoon, Mission RCMP and Mission Search and Rescue responded to a report of a missing kayaker on the Fraser River. Extensive resources were allocated to the search, which included four boats, several personnel and two planes.

Search and Rescue efforts continued over the following days resulting in the kayaker being located near the location where he was reported missing.

The investigation is now being assumed by the BC Coroners Service.

The Kayaker, Christopher Finlay, was reported missing to Mission RCMP after his two friends, who had been kayaking with him, found his overturned boat with no sign of him.

The group was kayaking on the Fraser River with two friends near the Yaalstrick Islands.