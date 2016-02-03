Blaze destroys Mission home, no one hurt

Mission Fire Rescue Service responded to a fully engulfed home on 14th Ave. and Taulbut Street on Sunday night. The call came in at about 6:30 p.m. There were no serious injuries.

A house fire on 14th Avenue on Sunday night have left several Mission residents without a home.

Mission Fire Rescue Service were called to the area of 14th Ave and Taulbut Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When crew arrived on scent the structure was “fully involved” according to Mission Fire Chief Dale Unrau.

“Fire was showing from every window and door opening from the residence. Crews initiated an aggressive exterior attack on the structure and was able to stop the fire where it was at on the main floor,” said Unrau.

The flames rose into the roofs, but the basement received only water damage.

There were seven people believed to be living at the residence.

“All occupants were able to exit the building safely and there was no injuries either to firefighters or any residents.”

It is too early to determine a cause of the blaze, but a fire investigator is on scene.