UPDATE: Westbound lanes reopen following earlier truck crash

An LNG fueled transport truck crashed through the concrete barrier on Highway 1 near Bridal Falls Monday morning.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions Monday morning after a semi trailer truck fueled by liquefied natural gas rolled over near Bridal Falls.

Fire officials said the truck is leaking fluids and LNG and called in the hazardous materials team.

At around 2:30 p.m., officials evacuated homes and businesses in a 650-metre radius of the crash site as they prepared to vent the LNG fuel as a precaution.

According to the Fraser Valley Regional District, the controlled release of the fuel carries only a minimal risk.

"During this process, a white vapour cloud may be visible in the area for period of up to 40 minutes in duration," the FVRD said.

The release will allow the safe removal of the crashed vehicle.

According to one witness, the driver and passenger walked away from the accident.

The crash has snarled eastbound traffic as far back as the Prest Road overpass.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 9 and Highway 7.

The westbound lanes, meanwhile, were reopened just before 3 p.m.

DriveBC has updated its estimate on when the highway will reopen. It now says the highway will reopen between 3-6 p.m.

