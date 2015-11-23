Mission trucker competes nationally

Dale Scott is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Ontario.

Dale Scott is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Brantford, Ontario in September.

The Mission driver, who works for Canadian Freightways, earned a spot at the nationals by winning the Single-Tandem event at the provincial competition in Abbotsford in June.

The competition allows drivers the opportunity to display the skills, knowledge, and professionalism that distinguish them as worthy ambassadors for the industry.

The competition consists of three tests of knowledge and skill: a written exam, which tests the drivers’ general knowledge of the industry and equipment; a vehicle inspection, during which drivers must find a series of planted defects and the driving competition, which simulates the everyday skills of maneuvering, cornering and judging distance on an obstacle course.

“This year I placed first in single-tandem and was named grand champion with the high score over 37 drivers,” said Scott.

The national championships has the best drivers in each province battle for top spot in Canada.

“You have to drive through this off-set alley without touching any of the barriers. I have to take the tractor and a 53-foot trailer through this.”

There is also a serpentine course to navigate and several other challenges.

Scott will be joined by four other BC drivers to make up the provincial squad.

“We will be going back their and hopefully win the team award and bring it back to B.C.”

Scott is no stranger to the nationals. He has competed provincially 24 times and qualified for nationals eight previous times. In 2004, in Saskatoon, he finished in top spot and in 2014, in Montreal, he took second place overall.

“I’m hoping to win first again this year,” he said.

Scott has been a professional truck driver for the past 35 years, all with the same company. For the most part, he remains in the Lower Mainland area.

“I’m an in-town driver so I get to go home each night,” he said.

He recently received recognition for two million miles of safe driving.

“I enjoy my job. I enjoy driving. But it’s getting tough out there.”

He said other drivers don’t give truckers a break anymore. Cars often pull out in front of them or pass on the wrong side. He said there isn’t as much room on the road anymore. The Nationals take place Sept. 15-18.