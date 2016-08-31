Woman falls 150 feet, rescued my Mission Search and Rescue

The Mission Search and Rescue Rope Rescue team (shown above during an earlier incident) was called out to assist in the rescue of a woman on Tuesday afternoon.

A woman who fell 150 feet down a ravine has been transported to hospital, thanks to members of Mission Search in Rescue (MSAR).

On Tuesday (Aug. 30) MSAR was called out by BC Ambulance Services to assist in the rescue of a woman who was found down an embankment off Butler Place.

MSAR members were originally told the woman had fallen about 45 feet but when they attended realized this wasn’t the case.

The MSAR Rope Rescue team was put into action, lowering a stretcher down the ravine. The woman was packaged and transported to an awaiting ambulance.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.