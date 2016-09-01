- Home
News
Backyard fire pit ban lifted in Mission
Based on the level of rainfall Mission received on Wednesday night, as well as the forecast for the next week, Mission Fire Chief Dale Unrau is removing the campfire ban for permitted fire pits.
Mission residents can return to using recreational backyard fire pit responsibly.
Please note that open burning remains prohibited in the municipal forest including Stave West anywhere outside of the approved campground at Sayres Lake.
