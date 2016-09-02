Missing couple last seen in Mission, Maple Ridge

Mihai Vornicu, 44, and his wife Marie Olarte, 58, are missing and were last seen in the Mission area.

The Williams Lake RCMP are searching for a missing couple, last seen in Mission and Maple Ridge.

Mihai Vornicu, 44, and his wife Marie Olarte, 58, were reported missing on Aug. 8.

The initial investigation determined that Vornicu’s 2005 Volvo C50 station wagon bearing BC Plate CH096V was found parked on Mackenzie Avenue North in Williams Lake on July 26.

The vehicle was towed and there had been no attempts to retrieve the vehicle from the impound lot, since that date.

The investigation to date has determined that the couple were in the Mission/Maple Ridge area in the weeks before they disappeared, and that they have property in the Williams Lake area as well as links to Vancouver Island.

Olarte does have current health conditions that may require medical monitoring, which gives rise to further concerns for her wellbeing since their disappearance.

Vornicu is a Caucasian male who is 5’7” and weighs about 230 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Olarte is described as a four foot tall female weighing 99 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. (See pictures above.)

RCMP investigators are seeking information on their current whereabouts, as well as any information regarding their travel itinerary and timeline of activity prior to and on the date that the vehicle was found parked in Williams Lake.

The RCMP are asking that any member of the public who may have seen the couple or their vehicle between July 22 and the present to contact the General Investigation Section for the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-8702, or for those wishing to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.