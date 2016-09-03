UPDATE: Chilliwack woman dead following shooting

A 52-year old Chilliwack woman is dead and a 23-year-old Surrey man is injured following a shooting on Chilliwack Central Road Friday evening.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team the shooting appears to be targeted.

Said Cpl. Meghan Foster: “The investigation is in its infancy, but from the evidence gathered so far the shooting appears to be targeted, and not a random act of violence.” The victim’s names will be not released as the next of kin has yet to be notified.

Early reports indicate multiple shots were heard in the area of Chilliwack Central Road and Banford Road at around 8 p.m. Two people, and male and a female, were apparently shot in a vehicle which then crashed into a farmer's field.

The woman died at the scene, while the

man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.

IHIT is asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT), or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

The shooting comes just days after IHIT announced a murder charge had been laid

in an earlier Chilliwack killing. Daniel Joseph Fabas was charged with second degree murder for the April 18 slaying after 33-year-old Dave Williams outside his Princess Avenue home.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story said the male had been killed and the female was in hospital.

Watch www.theprogress.com for more information as it becomes available.