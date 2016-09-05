Four injured in crash that closed highway in Maple Ridge

https://youtu.be/WJE20A3pim8

At least four people suffered injuries and were transported to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash that closed Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge for several hours late Sunday.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Maple Ridge crews responded to a vehicle rollover in the 25300-block of Lougheed Highway.

A Jeep had rolled onto its side and a Mustang was in a ditch.

RCMP closed the highway for several hours while they investigated the collision.