- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Four injured in crash that closed highway in Maple Ridge
https://youtu.be/WJE20A3pim8
At least four people suffered injuries and were transported to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash that closed Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge for several hours late Sunday.
Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Maple Ridge crews responded to a vehicle rollover in the 25300-block of Lougheed Highway.
A Jeep had rolled onto its side and a Mustang was in a ditch.
At least four people suffered injuries and were transported to hospital in unknown condition, according to reports.
RCMP closed the highway for several hours while they investigated the collision.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.