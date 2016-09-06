BACK TO SCHOOL: Students return to class today

Students at Mission Central Elementary School returned to class today after a long summer break. Students throughout the Mission School District only have a half day today with full-time classes starting tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 7).

Labour Day is over and that means school is back in session after the summer holidays.

Students throughout the Mission School District returned to class today for a half day session. Drivers are reminded to keep a close eye on the roads and remember to slow down in school zones.

The following is a calendar of events for the coming year.

Mission School District Calendar

2016

Opening Day (½ day) – Sept. 6;

Non Instructional Day – Sept.23;

Thanksgiving – Oct. 10;

BC Professional Development Day – Oct. 21;

Non Instructional Day – Oct. 24;

Half Day Assessment/Evaluation – Nov. 10;

Remembrance Day – Nov. 11;

Parent/Student/Teacher Conferences – Nov. 25;

Last day before Winter Break – Dec. 16;

2017

Schools reopen – Jan. 3;

Family Day – Feb. 13;

BC Professional Development Day – Feb. 17;

Half Day Assessment/Evaluation – Feb. 24;

Parent/Student/Teacher Conferences – March 10;

Spring Break – March 13-24;

Schools Reopen – March 27;

Half Day Assessment/Evaluation – April 13;

Good Friday – April 14;

Easter Monday – April 17;

Parent/Student/Teacher Conferences – April 28:

Non Instructional Day – May 19;

Victoria Day – May 22:

Last day of school – June 29.

NOTE: Parents and students should refer to their school’s website to view the school’s calendar as some dates may vary.

For more information, visit mpsd.ca.

Students examine the notice board to see where their classrooms are located this year.